Cardi B presents another strange look at Paris Fashion Week

After his controversial floral set from head to toe last October, the creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He appears in the same event with a ski mask with jewels and a transparent suit.

Cardi B He has shaken one of his most extravagant outfits at Paris Fashion Week. The rapper, known for her bold and bold fashion, surprised everyone when she appeared at the event on Thursday, January 16 in a set that covered her in one part and was revealing in other parts.

The 27-year-old girl wore a ski mask with jewels, a long fur coat and a transparent suit that showed under her black bra and panties. He completed his look with black ankle boots and red nails. Mah-Jing Wong's team made the custom cat suit, panties, belt and bra, while the real faux fur coat was from Adrienne Landau and the mask was from Couture Mask.

Raptor "I like it" came out to the event in support of her husband Make up for, who joined Chaz A. Jordan to release his collection at the Laundered Works Corp. show Sharing his photo with the Migos member of the event, she got excited about her husband in the legend: "Congratulations babe for your fashion clothes pump collaborating with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! Since filming two shows, recording and working on so many others things. Shit feels better when it comes from a hardworking man. I love you. "

After the show that took place in a historic cathedral in Paris, the couple went to their favorite restaurant in the French capital. They showed in their Instagram Stories their meals that night, which included fresh burrata and other gold-plated foods.

Two months ago at the same event, Cardi B sparked a debate with his floral attire from head to toe that covered every inch of his skin and face. People began shouting the double standards imposed on some women in France as the country prohibits Muslim women from using niqabs or burkas that cover their faces.

Earlier this week, Cardi also wore a ski mask while attending the baby shower of her friend Star Brim. Due to their suspicious choice of costumes, fans have been speculating that the hit maker "Bodak Yellow" could have gotten under the knife to fix his face.

MTO News states that the hip-hop star recently had a face lift. The site noted that it is not only a small bite, but it is a complete work done on your face. It was believed that the ski mask should hide the bruises of the surgery because it was not completely healed.