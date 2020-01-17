Candiace Dillard Slams & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Star Max Boyens: & # 39; White people have ZERO claim for the word N !! & # 39;

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard turned to Twitter to criticize Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens after old tweets appeared for free using the word n.

"I have a lot to say about this, but for now, I will say this: whites have ZERO claim on the word n. None. Not kidding. Not colloquially. Not contentious. Just not. Just don't do it. Don't send me more. More on this later. # ANALOG example of the surface of the next visit, "he tweeted.

The screenshots of Boyens personal account tweets were shared on both Instagram and Twitter, which caused a great reaction. The tweets included repeated racial insults and some lyrics of cited songs.

"It bothers me that the word n ​​* gga is not allowed unless you are black because, honestly, it is my favorite word," said a tweet.

Another tweet from 2012 also says: "There is this girl I see every day at school, she looks like the girl in the beautiful movie and I am not saying this because she is big and black."

Another tweet said: "When Justin Bieber will realize that saying n * ggas and cursing and having big booties in his songs is the great thing to do #queer,quot;?

And not only was he targeting blacks, he also posted a racist tweet about Asians: "Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the hole," he tweeted.

Since the uproar, Boyens has issued an apology for his racist behavior:

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012; it was wrong at all levels," Boyens said in a statement. “It is not a representation of who I am. I'm surprised he tweeted that, and I'm disgusted and embarrassed, I'm so sorry. "