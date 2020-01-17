Home Entertainment Candiace Dillard Slams & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Star...

Candiace Dillard Slams & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Star Max Boyens: & # 39; White people have ZERO claim for the word N !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard turned to Twitter to criticize Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens after old tweets appeared for free using the word n.

"I have a lot to say about this, but for now, I will say this: whites have ZERO claim on the word n. None. Not kidding. Not colloquially. Not contentious. Just not. Just don't do it. Don't send me more. More on this later. # ANALOG example of the surface of the next visit, "he tweeted.

