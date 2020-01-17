Canada offers compensation to the families of the victims of the downed plane in Iran

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will offer payments to relatives of dozens of Canadian citizens and permanent residents killed when a Ukrainian plane was shot down by missiles launched by Iranian forces.
At a press conference on Friday, Trudeau said the payments are a provisional measure and that Canada will not abandon its efforts to make Iran provide substantial compensation to the families of the victims.
He said that Iran has full responsibility for the incident.
"I want to be clear: we hope Iran will compensate these families," Trudeau said. "But I met them, they can't wait weeks. They need support now."
Canada will provide each of the families with 25,000 Canadian dollars, about $ 19,000, to cover the cost of funerals and travel. The prime minister said that 57 of the victims were Canadian citizens and another 29 were permanent residents of the country.
Canada has no diplomatic relations with Iran and depends on Italy as its representative there. Members of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are participating in the investigation that Iran is leading the demolition.
For three days, Iran claimed that the plane, flight 752 of Ukrainian International Airlines, had crashed due to mechanical problems, despite the findings of several intelligence services that the plane was shot down. I ran He then reversed his denial, admitting that a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful hard-line military force, confused the plane with a cruise missile.
The videos verified by The New York Times indicate that two missiles hit the plane before it crashed.
In the week after the disaster, Mr. Trudeau and several senior members of his cabinet have been crossing the country to meet with relatives of the victims and attend public vigils.
The prime minister has stayed away from a growing debate within the country over whether President Trump shares part of the responsibility for the deaths by creating a volatile situation in Iran that, according to some, led to the fall.
Canada expects the first remains of victims to arrive soon, Trudeau said. He also urged Iran to send the damaged voice recordings and flight data from the plane's cabin to France for download and analysis.