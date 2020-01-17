Cam Newton is divided with the ex-stripper Baby Mama: he wants DNA tests for children!

When Cam Newton married Kia Proctor, and finally had four children with her, many of her friends were surprised by her choice.

Kia was beautiful and intelligent, of course … but she was also a stripper and already had a child with another person.

However, Cam fell in love with the dancer, moved her and treated her like a wife.

Now that is over. The NFL superstar has officially separated with Kia and requires him to have a DNA test to prove that his youngest son belongs to him.

According to a new online report, Cam and Kia have been separated for more than six months and former lovers are currently in a bitter battle for custody and child support.

According to court documents, Cam is suing for paternity, joint custody and summer visits for four children: Chosen, 5, Sovereign-Dior, 3, Camidas Swain, 2 and Cashmere Saint, 3 months.

Cam recognizes in the court documents that he signed the children's birth certificates, but wants DNA evidence. He also said he has been voluntarily paying child support, but he wants the court to determine an adequate dollar amount.

Kia is countering Cam. She wants full physical custody, child support, health benefits, life insurance for children and her lawyer and paid expert fees.

Here is a video of Kia when he worked at the Stadium nightclub in DC – his name was "Hazel,quot; then.