Cam Newton is divided with the ex-stripper Baby Mama: he wants DNA tests for children!

When Cam Newton married Kia Proctor, and finally had four children with her, many of her friends were surprised by her choice.

Kia was beautiful and intelligent, of course … but she was also a stripper and already had a child with another person.

However, Cam fell in love with the dancer, moved her and treated her like a wife.

Now that is over. The NFL superstar has officially separated with Kia and requires him to have a DNA test to prove that his youngest son belongs to him.

