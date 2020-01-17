Cam Newton demands a Baby Mama DNA test after he supposedly has a baby with another woman

Instagram

The Carolina Panthers quarterback and his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor are fighting for the paternity and custody of their four children after their separation.

Cam Newton and her baby mom Kia Proctor They are fighting for paternity and custody of their children. According to Bossip, the 30-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback demands a DNA test for the four children she gave birth during their relationship.

The battle for custody came to light a week after it was rumored that the footballer welcomed a baby with another woman. He allegedly shot down the Instagram model Queen Shaw behind Kia's back, and reportedly, both women became pregnant at the same time.

It is rumored that Newton has been separated from Proctor for at least six months and she moved from her home. Despite his demand for DNA tests, he reportedly signed the children's birth certificates, including the youngest, who was born in September 2019 and has never lived with him.

The NFL star has also been voluntarily paying child support after their separation. If the children are his, he asks the court to determine the exact amount he must pay his ex-girlfriend and wants a joint custody with her.

Proctor insists that Newton is the father of his children. She is willing to have a DNA test provided he pays for it. However, she wants full custody. He claims that joint custody will be difficult as he plans to return to his native Maryland, while Newton continues in Georgia.

He is also looking for health and life insurance benefits for children, and demands that Newton pay his lawyer's fees. As for child support, he is open to negotiate with Newton. If the negotiation does not work, he asks the judge for Newton to give him $ 15,000 so he can hire a financial analyst.

Proctor says he "has absolutely no source of income," and Newton has been the only financial provider during their relationship.

Newton refuses to comment on the matter as his lawyer states: "We and Mr. Newton prefer not to comment on the case and continue to hope that the parties can resolve the issues in private."