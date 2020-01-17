BTS releases its most dramatic song to date: listen to Black Swan

Music for our ears!
They do it again with another blow of K-Pop, and this time it is darker than ever. The hit boy band BTS released the video for their new song "Black Swan," and it will definitely have you on the edge of your seat. "Black Swan,quot; is the first single from the next album of the K-pop band Map of the Soul: 7. The video begins with a slow fade, before we see a discordant quote that says everything you need to know about what is coming.
"A dancer dies twice, once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful,quot;, Martha Graham Quote read. The video is not the typical music video, in fact, it is considered an "art film,quot; with the Slovenian dance company MN Dance Company. All this is part of a new approach for the band that they explained earlier this week will be called "Connect, BTS,quot;.
"Connect, BTS is a global project to connect five cities and twenty-two artists, each of which brings its unique philosophy and imagination," reads a statement shared on the project website. "This project aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, the material and the immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, theory and practice. Connect, BTS can be described in terms of a practice collective curatorial by curators from around the world that resonated with the philosophy of BTS. "
For those looking to enjoy real-life projects, the galleries in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York will organize artistic events throughout January until the end of March. The first began on January 14 at the Serpentine Galleries in London with the launch of "Catharsis,quot; by Jakob Kudsk Steensen. BTS guys always find new ways to create art!
Soul Map: 7 It leaves on February 21.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!