BTS releases its most dramatic song to date: listen to Black Swan

Music for our ears!

They do it again with another blow of K-Pop, and this time it is darker than ever. The hit boy band BTS released the video for their new song "Black Swan," and it will definitely have you on the edge of your seat. "Black Swan,quot; is the first single from the next album of the K-pop band Map of the Soul: 7. The video begins with a slow fade, before we see a discordant quote that says everything you need to know about what is coming.

"A dancer dies twice, once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful,quot;, Martha Graham Quote read. The video is not the typical music video, in fact, it is considered an "art film,quot; with the Slovenian dance company MN Dance Company. All this is part of a new approach for the band that they explained earlier this week will be called "Connect, BTS,quot;.