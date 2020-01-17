Bruno Fernandes says goodbye to Sporting before the change of Manchester United | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLbc90b24c9ae5330d34f99fb486b057a311% %MINIFYHTMLbc90b24c9ae5330d34f99fb486b057a312%

Bruno Fernandes is getting closer to a change to Manchester United and Sky sports news The journalist Gary Cotterill was in Lisbon on Friday night when the Sporting captain seemed to say goodbye to Benfica.

United is close to reaching an agreement with Sporting to sign Fernandes in an agreement that could be worth up to £ 60 million and made its last appearance for the Portuguese team in Friday's derby with Benfica in Lisbon.

He gave the 25-year-old the opportunity to say goodbye to the club he has represented since 2017.

Fernandes' arrival at the José Alvalade Stadium for the derby against Benfica could have been the last as a sports player.

He, and Sporting fans, were determined to go out with a bang, but Benfica was willing to make his potential abandonment make a more moderate affair, since Gary Cotterill writes …

Ronaldo hovers large

Bruno Fernandes arrived at José Alvalade Stadium for what could be the last time shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday.

He led the team through a marble corridor adorned with images of former sports heroes, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who stood tall in the hall, giving a thumbs up to a man following his steps towards Old Trafford.

Fernandes is ready to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo when changing Lisbon for Manchester

All news teams filmed the warm-ups before the game, but the lenses focused on just one man.

Fernandes in the field

Local fans at the stadium gave Fernandes a deafening reception while driving the team to the field. He is your captain.

Each touch of the ball saw him receive a similar treatment. It's all greetings.

A particular favorite of the public came after 25 minutes when he chased deeply in his own half to slide and claim the ball from an opponent of Benfica.

It certainly wasn't holding back.

Fernandes is expected to move to Manchester this month, explains Gary Cotterill

Talented, there is no doubt about it, but he is also a grafter.

Fernandes took three fleshy rigs before the break where they left him on the grass every time.

Sporting fans were not happy and you can imagine that United fans would not be very happy either.

When Fernandes left the field part-time, he took off his captain's bracelet, and Sporting fans might fear seeing the last of him.

A large number of cameramen attended to see Fernandes

In the interval, he was easily the man of the game so far in a game that his team was improving without breaking the deadlock.

Deep. Advanced. Left. Medium. Right. I cannot determine where he plays, but it is very impressive for Portugal's international.

Sports fans throw flares

There was a great delay just after the start of the second half when Sporting fans threw flares and fireworks to the field and the referee stopped the game for five minutes. It is indicative of the type of intense atmosphere to which Fernandes is accustomed.

Benfica has escaped with the best Portuguese flight this season and a record 100 percent away has certainly helped. They came to the front here thanks to Rafa Silva 10 minutes from the time.

Thanks to the flares launched by Sporting fans, the referee added 10 minutes at the end. Those flares! Would it be enough for a return inspired by Bruno?

Benfica won 2-0 at night to take a four-point lead over Sporting at the top of the table

No. On the contrary, with Silva scoring again to condemn Sporting and his captain to defeat.

Bruno Fernandes stood in the center circle after the final whistle with his head down.

The staff and players on both sides went up to comfort him, talk and say goodbye. Good luck, maybe.

There was a polite applause for the crowd and then he left.

No big emotional waves, no tears.

If this was his exit, it was more a failure than an explosion. Unlike those flares.