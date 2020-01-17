Briana DeJesus seems to publish about the rumored pregnancy of Kailyn Lowry: this is what I had to say!

It is rumored that Kailyn Lowry is waiting for her fourth baby, second with Chris Lopez! That said, Briana DeJesus seemed to subtly break the silence about this on social media!

So is! Briana apparently tweeted about pregnancy speculation by writing: writing Damn it! If I ever get pregnant again, I'm definitely pulling a Kylie Jenner. No one can enjoy anything today. Smh I'm not saying a damn soul. Oh, do you see my belly getting bigger? No, I'm just fat. "

It seems he was talking about the fact that everyone online has been trying to get confirmation that Kailyn is waiting again and that he made reference to the fact that Kylie denied she was a mother until after she gave birth.

That said, people suspected it was Briana's response to Kailyn's rumored pregnancy due to the moment.

After all, it really sounds like a reaction to what has been going on with your co-star.

Here are a couple of comments from fans about it: & # 39; Not 100% if (you) refer to a certain pregnancy rumor or just talk in general, but a pregnancy is something personal and should be announced on its terms when Be ready to do it. & # 39; / & # 39; Betcha refers to the latest pregnancy rumor of Kails & # 39 ;.

This comes after Kailyn previously published the cryptic, ‘Defeated. Everyone won and took a break from social networks while the rumors continue.

In addition, Briana is not the only one of her Teen Mom co-stars to address it.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, Leah Messer said it wouldn't surprise me. I mean, I don't know. I know she definitely wanted a son, another son. Maybe she will have a girl if she is pregnant. "



