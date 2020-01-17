Brandon Ingram is playing "on another level," says Lonzo Ball, Pelicans teammate | NBA News

Lonzo Ball said his teammate Brandon Ingram was "on a completely different level,quot; after the Pelicans striker scored 49 points in the New Orleans overtime victory against Utah Jazz.

Pelicans players wildly celebrated Ingram's off-balance jumper in the final seconds of regulation, believing he had won the game.

It turns out he did not.

Fans were angry at an unusual foul that allowed Utah to force overtime with 0.2 seconds remaining, but the way the Pelicans responded sent them home happily.

Ingram scored five of the 49 points of his career in the extra period, and the Pelicans finished the streak of 10 consecutive Jazz victories with a 138-132 victory on Thursday night.















"To return after that, my teammates were still locked up and we loved him more than the other team tonight," said Ingram, who also had three assists in OT. "We advanced in all areas and we were able to get it out."

The teammates playfully sprayed Ingram with water in the locker room after the last lot of prolific performances this season.

"The first person who threw something, I told him that I had to pay for my next hairstyle," said a smiling Ingram.

Ingram, 22, has scored at least 30 points nine times this season, three times against Utah, and his 25.8 points per game lead to the club he joined this offseason when he was included in an exchange that sent Anthony Davis to The Lakers of Los Angeles.

"He has come to his own. Now is the time for Brandon Ingram," said guard Lonzo Ball, who was also part of Davis's exchange. "Since I know him, he has been a self-confident person. But throughout this year, he has been on a completely different level. Obviously, he is our favorite man on this team and we trust him."

Utah led 132-127 in the triple Bojan Bogdanovic with 2:28 remaining in overtime, but was left without scoring the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight points in lay-ups of Derrick Favors and E & # 39; Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

















Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which won 10 of 14 and has two more games to play before the first general NBA draft election, Zion Williamson, is scheduled to make its Pelicans debut on January 22.

The Pelicans thought they were heading for a victory in Ingram's 16-foot pull-up from the left side in the final seconds of regulation. But Hayes was called to keep Rudy Gobert in the middle when Utah tried an attempt of despair at the entrance pass.

The call, which was confirmed after a video review, gave Gobert the chance to win by making both dirty shots. But with the crowd booing officials, Gobert missed the first free throw before hitting the second full of pressure to tie at 122.

"It was a great game," Gobert said. "Both teams played hard. Both teams tried to get a victory. It all came down to the last plays."

Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his personal record with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime. Bogdanovic scored 26, and Gobert finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

