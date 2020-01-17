Brandi Glanville wants to take the & # 39; Lie Detector Test & # 39; while Denise Richards denies connection rumors

WENN / FayesVision / Avalon

The former star of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills & # 39; He insists that he is not lying when it comes to the alleged romance between her and her former star of & # 39; RHOBH & # 39 ;, Denise Richards.

Brandi Glanville He will do anything to prove he is telling the truth. First "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"Star insists that she is not lying when it comes to the alleged romance between her and Denise Richards.

Brandi turned to his Twitter account to make sure once again that he is not lying. "I am not lying about ANYTHING of what I said about housewives and I am willing to do a lie detector test," Brandi wrote on Twitter on Thursday, January 16.

Although Brandi did not mention exactly what he was going to take the exam for, it was widely assumed that he was talking about the connection rumors between her and Denise, who were said to have "an adventure of months" in the first half. of 2019 with her.

This is not the first time Brandi writes a cryptic publication. On January 9, she wrote on Instagram: "When you want to respond but you're not & # 39; allowed & # 39; …", she captioned a moment of herself laughing and looking at Zen "Watch what happens live".

Later, on January 13, he tweeted: "I want taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaasaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaasis whether A the next day, Brandi said:" Your [sic] is a big difference between hook up with someone a couple of times and have a romantic relationship with someone. "

Denise, meanwhile, denied the rumors. "It's not true," his publicist told the Daily Mail on January 8. Camille Grammer He also backed the statement, writing on Twitter, "It's not true. Someone is desperate for a diamond."

A source added: "Denise was surprised to hear that Brandi was saying that they had gotten hooked and that she had an open marriage. Denise insists that a connection never occurred. All this has really brought about the end of Denise and Brandi's friendship."

Connection rumors began when the cast of "RHOBH" went on a trip to Rome in late November 2019. The ladies confronted Denise about a possible affair with Brandi, and further fueling speculation, Denise has not been using her wedding ring from Brandi's supposed connection. The story exploded.