Brandi Glanville says she wants to have a lie detector test amid reports that she and Denise Richards had an affair

It seems that Brandi Glanville is ready to do whatever it takes to prove that he is not lying about his connection with Denise Richards, even taking a lie detector test! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seems to be claiming that she and Denise had an affair, something the latter had denied, claiming she is in a happy marriage that is definitely not "open!"

Brandi is willing to connect to a polygraph machine and tell the whole truth, since apparently she has nothing to hide, not even TMI details about her connection!

After all, the celebrity already stated that "he was NOT the aggressor."

In a tweet he wrote today, the RHOBH star told his followers that I'm not lying about anything I said about housewives and I'm willing to do a lie detector test, And it is clear that he was NOT the aggressor! !!!

While Brandi did not specify exactly what he wanted to do a detector test, given the speculations that were circulating lately, it would make sense that he was talking about the Daily Mail report that she and Denise Richards had & # 39; an adventure of months & # 39; ; last year .

The same day the report came out, Brandi caused even more rumors when he posted a photo of her in a meditative pose with the caption: "When you want to respond but you are not allowed,quot; … "

A few days ago, he seemed to express his frustration over the situation again, in another tweet that says: Ta Taaaaaan I want to tweet my thoughts right now! This is so fucking stupid-night f ** ks. "

Finally, one day later, he posted another message, this is the least cryptic of all: "There is a big difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone."

Ad

Meanwhile, Denise has already denied the report, insisting that "it never happened."



Post views:

one