Brandi Glanville: "I'm willing to do a lie detector test to prove that I slept with Denise Richards!"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville sticks to her story about sleeping with cast member Denise Richards, and says she is willing to take a lie detector test to prove it!

"I am not lying about ANYTHING of what I said about housewives and I am willing to do a lie detector test and ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡IS NOT the aggressor !!! she tweeted.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail reported that Brandi and Denise had had an affair at the beginning of 2019 until the middle of the year. According to the report, Denise told Brandi that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage."

If they were, Aaron didn't know it and felt "hurt,quot; by the news. Denise has denied the claims made in the report, but since the news was heard, they have seen her without her wedding ring.

Brandi continues to imply that the connections occurred:

"There is a big difference between connecting with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone," he tweeted Tuesday.