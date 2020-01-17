Bradley Cooper caught flirting with the new Bond girl Ana de Armas

WENN / Instar

The actor / director of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; and the actress of & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; They provoke rumors of romance with their interaction at a lunch before the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Just single and constantly in the spotlight, Bradley Cooper He has found himself being the subject of new dating rumors. It is believed that the Academy Award nominated actor has his eyes on the Cuban-Spanish actress. Ana de Armas, after their interaction in an event prior to the Golden Globes earlier this month.

The two were caught chatting with each other after a lunch before the Golden Globes at the Four Seasons Hotel on January 3. According to Radar Online, the 45-year-old actor and the 31-year-old beauty were seen laughing and having a very sincere conversation for quite some time.

"Bradley headed straight for Ana and they chatted for a while in the hotel lobby. They weren't willing to run away," says an alleged connoisseur. "He kept telling jokes and had a big smile on his face. Bradley seemed very excited about Ana and she laughed a lot."

Bradley and Ana, who were co-stars in the 2016 film "Dogs of war"He seemed to be" in his own world "during his conversation, so the source states. The source continues to add," It was clear that there were tons of chemistry between them. "The two reportedly shared a hug before leaving. of the building through a side door.

Bradley Cooper dated Irina Shayk since 2015 before separating last year. They share a child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Lea de Seine. It was rumored that his alleged relationship with his "A star has been born"co-star Lady Gaga caused his separation from Irina, but was never confirmed.

Bradley was also briefly married to the actress. Jennifer Esposito from December 2006 until his divorce was finalized in November 2007. He then continued dating Renee Zellweger Y Zoe Saldaña.

As for Ana, which will be seen in the new Bond movie "No time to die", was married to the Spanish actor Marc Clotet in July 2011, but ended with a divorce in 2013.