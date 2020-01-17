Brad Marchand of Boston Bruins makes fun of himself on Twitter after the last failed break

Brad Marchand may not be everyone's cup of tea at the NHL, but no one has ever said he has no sense of humor. On Thursday night, skating alone with the disc was (once again) a challenge for the Boston Bruins striker.

Then, on Friday morning, he went to Twitter with a request for help.

"ATTENTION," said the tweet. "They have lost or stolen hands, if they are found, please return to TD Garden … thanks."

In the second place of the Bruins with 64 points (21 goals, 43 assists) in 49 games, Marchand "lost his hands,quot; by cornering the disc on Monday during a shooting. He needed to beat the Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart to keep things going; instead, he overcame the record and didn't even record a shot on the net.

Then, against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, he was skating alone on a getaway, and when he went to make a move, he lost the record again.

Marchand scored a goal on Thursday after his teammate David Pastrnak passed an empty net to feed his line mate for the easy goal.