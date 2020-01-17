Boubakary Soumare: Why Man Utd and Chelsea want to sign Lille midfielder | Soccer news

"It's someone who would add a lot of temper to the center of a club's field," says French football expert Jonathan Johnson; listen to the transfer talk podcast





Boubakary Soumare will make a decision about his future after January 26

With Boubakary Soumare chased by Manchester United and Chelsea in January, ESPNFrench football analyst Jonathan Johnson offers an idea of ​​why the Lille midfielder is so sought after.

Soumare is determined to decide between signing for United or Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

Both clubs have held talks on France's Under-21 international, but a decision is not expected before Lille plays in Paris-Saint-Germain on January 26.

Speaking to the latest edition of Sky Sports transfer podcast, Johnson explained why the 20-year-old drew the attention of the Premier League duo.

& # 39; Premier League clubs see value in Ligue 1 & # 39;

"The main reason why Boubakary Soumare is interesting clubs, not only in the Premier League, is the fact that it is performing well in Ligue 1, traditionally known as a place where you can get good young and affordable talents. Players like Manchester United and Chelsea could add value to.

"What helps Soumare a lot is that he plays in a rather old-fashioned position. The defensive midfield is not one of those positions in which too many players stand out throughout Europe, and for this reason he has managed to stand out."

N & # 39; Golo Kante arrived in the Premier League of the French team Caen in 2015

"If you think of the best defensive midfielders in European football: N & # 39; Golo Kante, who is already in Chelsea, like Idrissa Gueye, who of course spent time in the Premier League, there are not many others who can say they are really the best defensive midfielders. Soumare has the ability to be very, very good. "

& # 39; Soumare is technical but not creative & # 39;

"I've seen him talk about him maybe like adding some attack skill to a team. I don't see him as that kind of player, I don't think he has that creativity or goal threat."

"He is surprisingly technical and is a good passer of the ball. He is also physical and gets caught, that causes yellow and red cards from time to time. He is someone who would add a lot of temper to the center of a club's field, that's why that you have these sticks behind him. The idea that he is a deep midfielder is not correct. He is more of a defensive midfielder. "

& # 39; Arsenal will have to tempt the PSG about Kurzawa & # 39;

Another player in Ligue 1 that could be assigned to the Premier League is the left-back of Paris Saint-Germain Layvin Kurzawa after he changed his agent amid speculation that linked him to a transfer to Arsenal.

"It is definitely something that I can see happen between now and summer. It is coming to the end of his contract and he would be a free agent in the summer, he is allowed to talk to interested parties and there has also been a lot of interest from Italy, "Johnson continued.

"I understand that part of the reason he changed agents to Kia Joorabchian is because he favors a change to the Premier League. With Arsenal needing a left-back option right now, it seems like a change that could work for both parties." . .

Layvin Kurzawa prefers to move to the Premier League, according to Johnson

"Kurzawa is one of those players with a high bullish potential. He has a very aggressive mentality, he is not the best on the defensive, he offers a threat of goal in form and form. He could revive part of the way of his days in Monaco or Your initial part with PSG.

"Arsenal would have to submit a tempting offer to the PSG for the agreement to happen now and not in the summer."

