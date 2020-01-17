Boston Bruins places David Backes on exemptions; The future of veteran NHL in doubt

It seems that the time of veteran NHL striker David Backes with the Boston Bruins has finally come to an end.

The Bruins placed Backes, who played in just 16 games this season, on exemptions on Friday with the intention of assigning it to the AHL subsidiary Providence Bruins of the team. If no team claims it, Boston will Save a little more than $ 1 million in salary space Burying his strong contract in the minor leagues.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy did not want to speculate on the future of Backes, but said the decision to quit him was twofold: the competition of the youngest players on the team list required a change and the concern of team management for asking the veteran to continue playing. his rough hockey style for fear of long-term health problems.

"I have a lot of respect for (Backes) as a human being and for what he has accomplished in this league." Cassidy told reporters. "We brought him to give us a bit of that bite. That has been an issue here for the last few days, and that is something we expected (with Backes). And it was there for a while, but then some concussions arose. play and I think that affects your decision as a coach to put a player on the ice. "

A native of Minneapolis, Backes has struggled with injuries, specifically concussions, since joining the Bruins as a free agent in July 2016. The veteran skater lost almost a month earlier this season after a terrifying collision with rookie Scott Sabourin of the Ottawa Senators who left both players. injured.

Ice Patrice Bergeron on David Backes: "The impact he has had since he came here, on and off the ice, his leadership that brought … was a big part of the mentality we have built here. We wish him all the best. we will miss ". pic.twitter.com/E3UKJZgpez – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2020

Backes took his time to return to the team after the incident, as he assessed his long-term health and only returned after receiving confirmation from multiple neurologists that continuing to play was not an immediate danger. In spite of that, Cassidy cited the concern of asking Backes to continue to play a physical and forceful role, which could include fighting, moving forward.

"As a coach, I told players this: (Backes is) a guy you know is a father who has two young girls, you should always be careful to pressure the boys to play a certain way." Cassidy told reporters. "Now you have a guy who, who knows, could be at a stroke of having some damage. So you have to be careful with that. I know it's a business, but that's the human side. When you're close to the players long enough It was a problem for me to try to push it in that direction. "

In the future, the Bruins and Backes have some different options when it comes to their future. Buying the last year of your contract it would cost Boston general manager Don Sweeney $ 4 million in 2020-21 and $ 1 million in 2021-22 and allow him to freely seek employment in another part of the league after this season.

Similarly, the Bruins could try to exchange Backes and retain up to $ 3 million of their $ 6 million salary cap, although there is no guarantee that any team is interested in acquiring it as of now. If the veteran striker simply decides to retire, the Bruins will no longer be on the hook for their space at the top; He could also continue playing in the AHL and possibly return to the Boston lineup.

Backes, who played for St. Louis Blues for 10 years before signing with Boston, has one goal and two assists in his 16 games played this season.