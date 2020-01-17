Boosie Badazz declares that he is ready to go to war for Rihanna

Instagram / WENN / Avalon

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is willing to make a great effort for his love for Rihanna, including going to World War III. The rapper turned to her Instagram account to have something to say about the president Donald Trump.

"DEAR PRESIDENT TRUMPET IF THIS HAPPENS TO ME (heart emoji) I WANT TO BE WRITTEN N # WW3 # WW3 TORENCE HATCH IS MY NAME dm for the rest of my information #imridingbae", he wrote next to a sexy image of her from her Fenty broadcast and other photo of the singer / actress of "Battleship"." I COULD NOT TAKE THIS S ** T. IM STEPPIN ON S ** T #frontline ".

This is not the first time that the rapper of Baton Rouge expresses his love for the creator of hits "Umbrella". In March 2019, he admitted to getting into Rih's DMs, in addition to publicly declaring his crush on her. He imagined her being the stepmother of her children. "Rihanna calls the phone," he said in an interview with The Bumbu Room before doing his best to imitate Rih's voice, "Congratulations on your victory. Good job, Boo." I hit Bae. "Man, let me take you out, man. Really, man. I'm screwed without you RiRi." "

"And she just fell there: & # 39; Of course & # 39; I fuck him. Did you hear me?" He continued. He then explained how he would book a private plane for him and another for beauty mogul Fenty. "I want to buy that plane. The day goes on, it's still 5 o'clock. We did everything in a good mood, just squeak. I did it!"

"I already took my children to another plane. & # 39; Come on, stepmother! & # 39; Yes, Rihanna step mom, that's how it would be," concluded his imaginary scenario.

While Rihanna has not responded to Boosie's flirting, Boosie may have a chance now that the "Diamonds" success creator allegedly separated from Saudi billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after nearly three years of dating.