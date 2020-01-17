Bolsonaro from Brazil dismisses the head of culture for comments related to the Nazis | News

The outrage rained on the Brazilian government across the political spectrum, after the secretary of culture used a language similar to that of the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels when launching an artistic initiative focused on nationalism and religion, which forced President Jair Bolsonaro to fire him on Friday.

The parallels between Thursday's comments by Roberto Alvim, who has held the position of culture only since November, and those of Goebbels in the 1930s provoked angry reactions from Jewish organizations, key legislators, political parties, artists and the bar association of Brazil.

Plus:

Bolsonaro is usually defiant in the face of criticism, but he quickly eliminated Alvim.

The far-right president, who often celebrates the torturers and murderers of the Brazilian military dictatorship from 1964-85, also denounced Nazism and authoritarian regimes in a Twitter post.

Although the government does not have much money, Bolsonaro announced Alvim's artistic initiative of $ 4.9 million to encourage the production of literature, theater, opera, music and other arts.

Bolsonaro's first year: turbulent start for the leader of Brazil

Alvim, a born-again Christian who found renewed faith while recovering from cancer, delivered a separate message about the initiative using a phrase that local media identified as a paraphrase of a 1933 Goebbels speech.

& # 39; Surprisingly inspired by Nazism & # 39;

The Jornalistas Livres website first detected the comparable quote in Peter Longerich's popular biography about the Nazi propagandist, referenced as a speech on the German theater scene at that time.

"The Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and national," Alvim said in the middle of his speech.

"It will produce a great capacity for emotional participation and will be equally imperative, since it will be deeply committed to the urgent aspirations of our people, or it will be nothing."

Challenges facing the new president of Brazil

In his 1933 speech, Goebbels said: "The German art of the next decade will be heroic, it will be very romantic, it will be real and completely free of sentimentality, it will be national with a great Pathos and committed, or it will be nothing."

Alvim, who rejected Nazism, recognized the similarity but said it was simply a "rhetorical coincidence."

After his dismissal, the Brazilian Ministry of Culture removed the video from his speech, saying it was done "with respect to all citizens who were offended by its content."

In reaction, the president of Brazil's lower house said on Twitter that the video went beyond paleness and that Bolsonaro should remove Alvim from his post immediately.

Davi Alcolumbre, the first Jewish president of the Brazilian Senate, said the video was "surprisingly inspired by Nazism."

Bolsonaro said in a statement that Alvim's comments constituted "an unfortunate pronouncement, although he apologized, which made it unsustainable for him."

On Friday night, popular Brazilian actress Regina Duarte, who made her career in soap operas, told local media that she had been invited to replace Alvim, but that she still had to decide whether to accept the job or not. She said "I wasn't ready, but he (Bolsonaro) told me to prepare."