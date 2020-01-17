Boeing performs the Chinook Block II flight test with new rotor blades – Defense Blog

The American aerospace giant Boeing performed the flight test of its Chinook Block II helicopter with the new Advanced Chinook rotor blades (ACRB).

"The new blades will add 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms) of lifting capacity for US Army soldiers," the Boeing Defense Twitter account announced on January 16.

Developed by Boeing and the US Army. UU., The ACRB is a new blade completely composed with a swept tip design. Flying the ACRB is an important milestone on the road to Chinook Block II, a series of updates focused on increasing payload, providing common elements throughout the fleet and creating a basis for future affordable updates.

Boeing's H-47 Chinook Block II is powered by cutting-edge technologies to lift more throughout the envelope, especially in high and hot operating conditions, all of which allow soldiers to meet the requirements of the heavy lifting mission of the morning. Block II not only improves preparation for the US army. UU. And special operations fighters, it also limits future maintenance costs and guarantees that the Chinook fleet will be available to serve in the coming decades.

The program also supports an essential industrial base, allowing key suppliers within the aerospace sector to remain productive while safeguarding US jobs. With more than 950 Chinooks in 20 countries, the program continues to provide unmatched production, maintenance and support efficiencies.

The first delivery is expected in 2023. Finally, the Army will update more than 500 Chinooks to the new configuration.