BM Brown's Ammika Harris maintains a positive attitude after Hater calls his appearance "average"

One's mother takes the right path when she responds to the negative comment of an Internet troll that says that Chris & # 39; can do so much better & # 39 ;, keeping his answer sweet and brief.

In this point, Ammika Harris It must have been used to deal with many Instagram trolls. Recently, the new mother was attacked by an enemy after she published a pair of seductive photos in her white dress.

While many of his followers were excited about how "beautiful" and "impressive" it is in the photos, a user left an unpleasant comment. "CB can do much better Shes, it just averages all the way," the person mentioned wrote.

Ammika noticed, but refused to let her get the best of her. Instead of returning the blow, the 26-year-old model kept her sweet and simple response by leaving a heart emoji.

Of course, many have come in defense of Ammika, and one of them said: "What's wrong with the average? Smh." Another criticized the enemy, "however, you are hiding behind a social media page without published photos and animals like your profile picture. She is a beautiful person inside and out, that's what counts. God bless you ".

Another user left an extensive comment that said: "Someone jealous because he averages and can't get close to where @ammikaaa is at the top, she didn't need CB or they made a beautiful blessing, I honestly think you're crazy about her. If it really was average Why did he never publish something about CB and that he was pregnant with his son because of an influence that is not average, which is called a woman, something that you should not control yourself to prove how much it is worth in comparison to HATERs like you called with 3 possums as your profile picture. "

Someone praised the raven's beauty response, "beautiful funny answer! You know who you are and I'm sure that includes what you see in the mirror. @Chrisbrownofficial knows you're awesome."

Ammika gave birth to Chris BrownAeko's son in November 2019. They have been fueling their rumors of reconciliation with their flirtatious Instagram exchanges, but they have not confirmed the status of their relationship.