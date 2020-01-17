Billy Porter tells the story of the time when he and Tiffany Haddish "shook,quot; a strip club together

Mr. Billy Porter stopped by the set of Late night with seth meyers on January 15, where he talked about his meteoric rise to success, in addition to his close relationship with the comedian turned actress, Tiffany Haddish.

BET reports that Porter spoke with the host of the nightly television show and told a story about the moment he and Tiffany Haddish had fun at a strip club one night.

Haddish explained that she and Porter went to a strip club for men, and it was a special experience for her because she had traveled with many male comedians, who generally want to go where the women are. In other words, Tiffany went to female strip clubs and almost never to women's clubs.

Porter stated that Haddish has the je-ne-sais-quoi because when he enters through the door, it's like "Tiffany Haddish is in the building!" Porter added that it was the kind of place where customers could see "everything." You can see Porter tell the story himself in the following YouTube video:

Celebrity duo fans know that they are currently working on the new project, Like a boss, which fell last week. While some might think that the story about Haddish is too personal to tell, Haddish fans know that he is often sincere about his intimate life.

Earlier this month, Haddish stopped The breakfast club to talk about the alleged connection between her and the rapper of the 2000s, Chingy. Fans of the actress know that Tiffany had been in the headlines several times in recent months about the alleged adventure.

During his talk, Charlamagne Tha God released that Chingy never admitted to the supposed one-night adventure. However, Haddish states that she really slept with Chingy's brother after he slept with her friend. Explained in another way, Tiffany fell in love with the rapper's brother as an act of revenge.

In addition, Tiffany shared that he definitely had a "phase,quot; of his life, but many of the boys involved probably don't even remember the interaction. With all that said, Haddish, these days, is looking for a man who has his own career.



