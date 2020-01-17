Ben Stokes marks a century when England dominates South Africa at the beginning of the second day | Cricket News

Stokes (108th) and Pope (75th) are placed in an uninterrupted stand of 187 races

















Highlights of day two of the third test from Port Elizabeth

Ben Stokes' ninth Test hundred helped England occupy a dominant position in the third Test against South Africa when he and Ollie Pope rushed into the morning session of the second day in Port Elizabeth.

England was cautious in its approach by scoring only 224 runs on the first day, but Stokes and Pope were positive from the start on the second morning, after a late start of the rain.

The couple made 111 runs in 27 overs in the session to add to their uninterrupted association of 187 runs.

Both had small scares in the session, with Stokes beating Anrich Nortje through the cordon when 56 and Pope gave Daw Paterson lbw on 74, canceled in the review, shortly before lunch.

Stokes pointed out his intention from the beginning, facing Kagiso Rabada, who, as it has emerged, is banned for the fourth Test by the ICC for his enthusiastic celebration of Joe Root's gate the first day. Stokes gave himself a feast with a couple of short balls and approached them to the garden fence to get his fifty.

He also attacked spinner Keshav Maharaj, who had tied England during an epic spell of more than 30 on the first day, hitting a pair of glorious sweeps in the stands while 33 races were sacked from their first six overs.

Pope was also positive, passing fifty for the third consecutive test and will be observing a ton of inaugural test, especially after his lbw postponement, with the ball shown to the missing leg stump by the best margin.

Watch the continuation of coverage from the second day of the third Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.