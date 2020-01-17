Barack Obama shows a great love for Michelle Obama on her birthday with sweet Instagram post: "You are my star,quot;

Roommates, our first lady Michelle Obama turns 56 today, and although she has received birthday messages from around the world, her husband, our president Barack Obama, is definitely the sweetest.

There isn't a day that goes by that we don't miss our favorite White House couple, Barack and Michelle Obama. Fortunately, we have social networks to keep up with their lives after the White House and they never let us down. To celebrate Michelle's 56 yearsth Birthday, Barack published a series of beautiful photos of the couple hugging and kissing, looking as in love as ever.

However, it is its simple but incredibly sweet legend that makes everyone faint. Barack posted this below the photos:

“In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy Birthday Baby!"

Barack never misses the opportunity to show love to his wife, since he regularly recognizes openly how important she is in his life. In addition, Michelle recognizes that they are #RelationhipGoals for many, but wants to make it clear that a love like hers and Barack's requires work.

She previously said:

“There are many young couples who admire me and Barack. We are objectives of hashtag relationship. And young couples think, all they see about us is fist bumps and love … Marriage is work, marriage is difficult. But as a man, he said: "Are you sure you want to talk about this?"

Happy birthday Michelle Obama!

