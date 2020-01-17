Barack Obama publishes sweet and candid photos to celebrate Michelle Obama's birthday

Former First Lady Michelle Obama turned 56 on Friday, and her husband, former President Barack Obama, marked the occasion by posting four candid photos never seen before of the couple along with a special message.

"In each scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!" The former POTUS wrote. "Happy Birthday Baby!"

According to Persons magazine, the photos were taken at a party on July 4 when Barack and Michelle Obama were still in the White House.

The former FLOTUS also posted a photo to celebrate her birthday. The photo showed Mrs. Obama on a walk with a group of friends with a rainbow in the sky behind them.

"Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes!" He wrote. “With the girls in college, this birthday brings a new perspective, a new breath, throughout my trip. I really want to dedicate quality time to my friends and myself, and, of course, to that husband of mine too. "

Last year has been memorable for Mrs. Obama. Not only did he travel the world in support of his best-selling memories Becoming, but also won a Grammy nomination in the category of best spoken word album for the audiobook.

Persons The magazine named Mrs. Obama one of her "People of the Year," and a national Gallup poll named her the "most admired woman,quot; in the country. Barack and Michelle Higher Ground's new producer also received an Oscar nomination earlier this week for her Netflix documentary. American factory.

Ms. Obama also traveled to Asia in December along with Today Co-hostess and former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager and Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts to promote the education of young women.

One of the biggest changes in Obama's life this year was to become empty nests. The couple left their youngest daughter Sasha in college in August, and then bought a seven-bedroom mansion and $ 11.75 million at Martha’s Vineyard.

In her birthday post, Michelle said she hopes to make 2020 the best year so far, and that she can't wait to keep fans on the road.

Oscar nominees Barack and Michelle Obama will walk the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which airs live from the Hollywood Dolby Theater on February 9 on ABC.



