Baby Mama from 6ix9ine says she must undergo a psychological evaluation before she can see her daughter!

Sara Molina, Tekashi's 6ix9ine baby mom, has said she needs to undergo a psychological evaluation before allowing her to approach her daughter.

His decision comes a few days after it was announced that the rapper wanted to serve the rest of his sentence at home, for reasons of city security.

Sara is not only worried about her mental health, but also about the fact that she is now an objective, after making fun of several Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who received much harder sentences with him compared to her miserable 24-month sentence.

After months of being useless, Sara says she has to show that she wants to be in her daughter's life and also show her that she has changed once and for all, according to TMZ.

It is believed that Tekashi will be released from prison at the end of the year, before beginning his probation and community service ordered by the court.