Awkwafina implements jokes in New York City subway ads

In an attempt to promote his autobiographical series & # 39; Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Crazy Rich Asians & # 39; He becomes the first celebrity to announce the 22 stops on train 7 of the New York subway.

Awkwafina He took over the subway ads on train 7 in New York City.

The concert was organized by marketing executives at Comedy Central, in an attempt to promote the autobiographical series of the star "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens".

The "Crazy Rich Asians"The actress is the first celebrity enlisted to announce the 22 stops on the trip, which crosses the heart of Queens and reaches Manhattan.

He added some jokes to the standard 7-train script for the arrival of the station and transfer announcements, along with separate promotional announcements for the show.

As he read the transfer options to get to La Guardia airport, he added: "I hope you make your flight!" Variety informed. For another transfer option to the Long Island Railroad, he joked: "I can't help you once you get to Long Island, that's up to you."

The taking of the subway began on Thursday (January 16) and will run until January 22, the day the show opens. "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" follows a woman in her 20s in Queens who fights for an existence larger than life.