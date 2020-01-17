Australian Open 2020: tournament director Craig Tiley defends the organizers' approach to forest fires | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML713bb70d170c19e6fa2a78127aa96bc411% %MINIFYHTML713bb70d170c19e6fa2a78127aa96bc412%

Tournament director Craig Tiley insisted that poor air quality in Melbourne is not

threat of the Australian Open being completed on time.

Several players were furious that they were invited to compete in smoke conditions during the qualification, as forest fires that have devastated parts of the country made their presence felt.

Tiley emphasized that the decisions that have been made have been based on the advice of medical experts and the Environmental Protection Authority and after consulting with other sports.

He insisted that the threshold that the tournament has set beyond which the game is considered too dangerous is lower than in other events, including the Olympic Games and WTA tournaments.

The organizers have installed a monitoring device that records air quality every four minutes, while Tiley said players have received two emails with information on the situation.

We care a lot about the players. We absolutely understand anger. Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley

He said: "We have said it all the time, and I will repeat it again, your safety, your well-being, your health, is a priority for us, as it is for our staff and our fans.

"We have done our best to communicate with the routes. One thing I can say is that it is about trusting medical advice and scientific advice.

"We care a lot about the players. We absolutely understand anger. A lot of this comes in the confusion and complexity of understanding what happens. We have invited players to enter at any time and have a conversation."

There is a possibility that the smoke will return at some point during the main tournament, which starts on Monday, with speculation that the tournament may even be canceled due to the problem, but Tiley said that, as far as possible, it will be the usual . .

"There is a lot of speculation that the Australian Open will not happen or will start later," he said. "The Australian Open is happening."

Nicole Gibbs beat cancer last year and talked about her concerns about competing in poor air quality in Melbourne

The American Nicole Gibbs, who failed to reach the main draw after being beaten by Harriet Dart of Great Britain, has also talked about her concerns about competing in poor air quality in the tournament.

The 26-year-old missed two months of the season last summer after a visit to the dentist that resulted in a diagnosis of salivary gland cancer. She needed a feeding tube for several weeks, but since then she has fully recovered.

"Maybe I'm a little more paranoid than it would have been a year ago," said Gibbs.

"I have a macro sense of my health that maybe I didn't have before. I think we all feel a little immortal, we are all young and professional athletes, we take great care of our body, so don't do it." I really think something can happen to you.

"But just having that control of reality definitely makes me a little more sensitive."

