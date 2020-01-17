Australian Open 2020: Melbourne air quality is a concern for asthma victim Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova admitted that she was concerned about air quality in Melbourne before the Australian Open, particularly as a victim of asthma.

The first major event of the year was affected by poor air quality in the capital of Victoria after forest fires ravaged Australia in recent months. Organizers have faced criticism during qualifying rounds, although air quality has been rated "good,quot; in Melbourne since Thursday.

"I've been a little worried about that. Now I am very happy that, as I mentioned, heaven, is there again clearly," said runner-up last year at a press conference on Saturday in Australia (Friday in the United States) . "Of course, everyone knows I have asthma problems, which doesn't make me very happy if the air is still bad."

"It's the same for everyone, so it will be very difficult to breathe safely. I have my medications here too. Yes, I will use it if it is important."

However, Kvitova, who faces the Czech player Katerina Siniakova in the first round, backed the officials.

"Well, I'm very comfortable with everything they have taken," he said.