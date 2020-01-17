Aubrey Plaza gets free tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert by sending DM & # 39; Creepy & # 39;

WENN / FayesVision / Nicky Nelson

Having been friends in social networks, the student of & # 39; Parks and Recreation & # 39; He contacted Joe Jonas to get tickets to his band's Las Vegas show for his sister's birthday.

Up News Info –

Actress Aubrey Square managed to get free tickets for a Jonas brothers concert in Las Vegas sending "creepy" direct messages to the singer Joe Jonas.

The comedian noticed that Joe had started following his Instagram account last year (19), and decided to take advantage of his celebrity link to contact him to get a gift at the request of his sister.

"She (my sister) called me and said: & # 39; My dream is to go to her concert in Las Vegas for my birthday & # 39;", the actress shared in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"." I was like, & # 39; Done. I'm going to spooky DM (direct message) Joe now that we're friends with Facebook or Myspace or whatever. What children do "

"So I sent him a message and said: & # 39; I know you don't know me, but I want to take my sister to your concert for her birthday and would you let us in? & # 39; I don't know how this works. Then he answered me immediately, very sweetly answered me and said: "Absolutely, I have you, girl. I have you inside! ""

Aubrey and her sister had a good time at the show, with the "Parks and Recreation"Star Gushing", I went to the Jonas Brothers concert, they were amazing. They got us right behind the scenes. And we become part of his entourage! "

She also said that Joe, Nick Jonas Y Kevin Jonas He took them to a party night to remember.

<br />

"We spent all night in Las Vegas in a caravan of off-road vehicles," Plaza said, revealing that they "went out dancing" and spent time for hours after the concert.