



Ashley Young joins Inter in a six-month initial agreement

Ashley Young has completed her move from Manchester United to Inter Milan in a six-month contract with the option of extending it for another year.

On Thursday an agreement was agreed between the two clubs with Inter paying a Rate of £ 1.3m (€ 1.5m) plus full-back bonuses.

Young traveled to Milan on Friday to undergo a medical examination before the announcement of his transfer.

He becomes the third United player to sign for Inter Milan's Antonio Conte in less than 12 months, after the transfers of Alexis Sánchez and Romelu Lukaku last summer.

The 34-year-old rejected a contract extension at United after spending eight and a half seasons at the club, and Young's main decision to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team was based on game time.

More to follow …