Ariana Grande's brother is excited about his next Grammy performance: "He will knock everyone out!"

Ariana Grande will be performing at the Grammy Awards this year and her brother, Frankie, joked with the number, saying that he will definitely & # 39; hit all the socks & # 39 ;. This is great news as fans could not see the singer in the prestigious awards ceremony last year.

He was supposed to act initially, but he had a fight with the producers behind the show.

Instead of attending, he spent a cozy night in bed, but 2020 is different and comes with gifts for Ari fans!

Apparently, they will be able to witness an absolutely electrifying performance in the Grammys!

This year, Ariana is also nominated in no less than five categories!

In addition, her brother assures everyone that the wait was definitely worth it since this 2020 performance of her will surely leave everyone shocked.

During an interview for HollywoodLife, Frankie talked about it, saying that I am very excited. I know what you have planned and, obviously, I cannot say anything, but I am extremely excited, it will leave everyone speechless! "

As mentioned earlier, this long-awaited performance comes after a drama last year.

At that time, Ken Ehrlich stated that Ariana decided not to sing at the Grammy Awards because "it was too late for her to safely put something together."

However, shortly after, Ariana called him, arguing that "I have kept my mouth shut, but now you are lying about me." I can organize a performance overnight, and you know it, Ken. It was when your creativity and my self-expression were stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. It's about collaboration. It's about feeling supported. It's about art and honesty. No politics. Do not do favors or play games. it's just a game for all of you … and I'm sorry, but that's not what music is for me. "

Well, it's good to hear that there were no such problems this year and that Ari arrives on stage as she wants!



