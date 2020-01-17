Ariana Grande was sued for allegedly stealing & # 39; 7 rings & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1a1eb8f81b2b7ed04bf0dfdbc60ac3f511% %MINIFYHTML1a1eb8f81b2b7ed04bf0dfdbc60ac3f512%

The composer Josh Stone, which bears the stage name DOT, accuses the Grammy-winning singer of stealing the lyrics and song of his song & # 39; You Need It, I Got It & # 39 ;, which he created in 2017.

Up News Info –

Ariana Grande She has been accused of stealing the lyrics and tuning in to her single Grammy-nominated "7 Rings".

The composer Josh Stone, which bears the stage name POINTHe says the 2019 release is a scam of a song he created in January 2017, titled "You Need It, I Got It," which he performed for a number of industry bosses, including executives from Universal Music Group, the Ariana's parent company, Republic Records.

Stone claims that he also met with Ariana's frequent collaborator, producer Tommy Brown, who expressed interest in his song, which featured the hook: "You need it, I have it / You want it, I have it."

%MINIFYHTML1a1eb8f81b2b7ed04bf0dfdbc60ac3f513% %MINIFYHTML1a1eb8f81b2b7ed04bf0dfdbc60ac3f514%

In legal documents presented in New York on Thursday, January 16, he notes that Ariana's version includes similar lyrics, in which she sings: "I want it, I have it / I want it, I have it" – and it says: "The rhythm and the placement of the notes and the letters are identical. "

The hip-hop artist claims that "7 rings" has accumulated to date more than $ 10 million (£ 7.6 million) in revenue, which he is seeking for damages.

Grande's representatives have not yet responded to the demand.