Ariana Grande fans are convinced that she sings on the new Mac Miller album

Mac Miller He lives in his music.

This Friday, the singer's posthumous album Circles It was released, to the delight of fans who miss their presence on the music scene. In a statement, his family revealed that he had been working on the project in the days and weeks prior to his death in September 2018. "At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording his companion album for Swimmingtitled Circles. Two different styles that complement each other, completing a circle: swimming in circles was the concept, "they shared,quot;. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some of the first versions of the songs, erased his calendar to help Malcolm adjust them. After his death, Jon devoted himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of doing this work. This is a complicated process that does not have a correct answer. There is no clear road. We simply know that it was important for Malcolm that the world listen to him. "

Since its launch on Friday morning, fans have devoured the songs and decoded the lyrics.