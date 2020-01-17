Ariana Grande fans are convinced that she sings on the new Mac Miller album

Mac Miller He lives in his music.
This Friday, the singer's posthumous album Circles It was released, to the delight of fans who miss their presence on the music scene. In a statement, his family revealed that he had been working on the project in the days and weeks prior to his death in September 2018. "At the time of his death, Malcolm was in the process of recording his companion album for Swimmingtitled Circles. Two different styles that complement each other, completing a circle: swimming in circles was the concept, "they shared,quot;. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some of the first versions of the songs, erased his calendar to help Malcolm adjust them. After his death, Jon devoted himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of doing this work. This is a complicated process that does not have a correct answer. There is no clear road. We simply know that it was important for Malcolm that the world listen to him. "
Since its launch on Friday morning, fans have devoured the songs and decoded the lyrics.
And in the process of listening to the 12 tracks, some listeners thought they heard their ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande& # 39; s, signature voice, specifically in the song "I Can See,quot;.
On the track, he raps, "Yes, don't tell me to stop / Let me go on until I can't / Life is a fantasy until you wake up in shock / Hitting the ground, I'm hitting the ground, I fell from the top / You never expect to fall, so What are you waiting for, but / as it goes, your God doesn't wait for anyone / And when that's all you know, it keeps you alert / You got very far, but look where you're coming from"While saying these letters, a soft voice similar to Grande's is heard in the background.
Ariana and Mac's family has not addressed speculation, but fans are convinced that she is the singer for obvious reasons. On the one hand, the voice of the singer of "Ghostin & # 39;" It is recognizable. In addition, throughout their relationship as friends and boyfriends, the two collaborated on numerous projects, such as the song "My Favorite Part,quot; and "The Way,quot;.
They have also been a source of inspiration for each other. In many of Ariana's songs, she sings about her late ex and their relationship, both before and after her death. And in his new album, he refers to it several times, sharing in "Surf,quot; that he felt he had it "head in the clouds".
Circles It is available to stream now.
