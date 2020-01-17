Ariana Grande faces a lawsuit for copyright infringement on the song's song ‘7 Rings’

A new lawsuit filed by Josh Stone states that Ariana Grande is guilty of copyright infringement, as page six of the New York Post has learned. Stone accused the pop star of stealing some of his lyrics in his song "7 Rings."

Yesterday, the aforementioned hip-hop recording artist presented documents in a Manhattan court accusing the 26-year-old singer of copyright infringement, more specifically, stealing the main hook. Stone's song came out in 2017, "You Need It, I Got It."

Ariana Grande dropped "7 rings,quot; last year. Josh uses the stage name, DOT, and states that the similarities between the two tracks are too strong. Reportedly, the lyrics of Stone's song are: "You need it, I have it,quot;, in repetition, as Ariana does, but with a slight difference.

Ariana's song says, “I want it, I have it. I want it, I have it.” In addition, forensic musicologists have claimed that the two tracks are quite similar, if not identical. In addition, Stone claims that Thomas Lee Brown, the producer and composer of Ariana, was present at a meeting in 2017 where his song was heard.

Thomas Lee Brown has worked with Ariana on five different albums so far. Stone is now looking to receive monetary damages, but the amount has not been disclosed. As most know, this would not be the first time a record artist is sued for copyright infringement.

Ed Sheeran has also been accused of plagiarism several times in the past, including for his success, "Thinking Out Loud," among others. When it was announced that Mr. Sheeran was on pause, online fans speculated that he would take some time off to deal with the lawsuits against him. However, this rumor was never confirmed.

In addition, Ed and Sony / ATV Music Publishing and Atlantic Records were sued for the estate of Ed Townsend, the man who helped write Marvin Gaye's classic, "Let & # 39; s Get It On,quot;.

The judge presiding over the case, Louis Stanton, rejected Sheeran's defense and noted substantial similarities between the two tracks of success. However, other musicologists have argued that popular music generally uses the same chord progressions, or at least similar ones, repeatedly.



