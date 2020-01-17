Andrew Yang's wife: "I was sexually assaulted by my gynecologist while I was pregnant!"

Evelyn Yang, the wife of the Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, revealed that her gynecologist sexually assaulted her while she was pregnant with her son.

Evelyn alleges that Rober Hadden asked him inappropriate questions and asked for "unnecessary,quot; appointments when he was his patient in 2012.

She also states that during an appointment, he undressed her, and she says that Hadden went on to "examine me internally, without gloves," when she was seven months pregnant with her son Christopher, according to CNN.

