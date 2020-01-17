Andrew Yang's wife: "I was sexually assaulted by my gynecologist while I was pregnant!"

Evelyn Yang, the wife of the Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, revealed that her gynecologist sexually assaulted her while she was pregnant with her son.

Evelyn alleges that Rober Hadden asked him inappropriate questions and asked for "unnecessary,quot; appointments when he was his patient in 2012.

She also states that during an appointment, he undressed her, and she says that Hadden went on to "examine me internally, without gloves," when she was seven months pregnant with her son Christopher, according to CNN.

She added that he would ask her inappropriate questions about her sex life with her husband.

"There was absolutely no premise for that line of questions, and it seemed like he just wanted to hear about me talking about sex," he told the store. “What I was attached to was this:‘ OK, so my doctor is perverted. I have a perverted doctor, but I'm going to focus on having a healthy baby, "and the idea of ​​changing doctors was overwhelming for me."

She continued: “I knew it was happening. I could feel it. I remember trying to fix my eyes on a place on the wall and just trying to avoid seeing his face while he was attacking me, just waiting for it to end, ”he said, adding that Hadden didn't even wash his hands before. leaving the room

She showed up after other women also accused Hadden of sexual assault. Hadden was charged with multiple felony charges. Hadden pleaded guilty to two of the nine charges against him: a charge of touching hard and another of third-degree sexual abuse. He has also lost his license and must register as a sex offender.