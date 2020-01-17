An absurd pass illustrates the brightness of Luka Doncic's basketball

Most elite athletes in sports don't just make spectacular plays. They make the spectacular seem routine, as if it were silly to do something else. Think of Lionel Messi cutting a defense and kicking a laser at the bottom of the net, or Patrick Mahomes throwing his body towards the most closed window possible for a touchdown.

Luka Doncic falls firmly in this category. At 20, the Mavericks star is already reading the game as a veteran. On Wednesday night, Doncic dominated the Kings with a triple-double of 25 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds, the first statistical line in franchise history. One of those 17 assists perfectly illustrates the genius that quickly pushed him into the MVP conversation.

LUKA VS. LAMAR: Who will own the next decade?

After watching that play, there is only one logical question to ask: What the hell, man?

This deserves deeper examination. Doncic works outside the screens of Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell and attracts multiple defenders. Kleber, who is shooting more than 40 percent from the 3-point range this season, drags Marvin Bagley III toward the top of the key, and Powell rolls down the road.

Sacramento is in a good place on the defensive here. From & # 39; Aaron Fox and Nemanja Bjelica nail Doncic against the sideline, Buddy Hield turns to meet Powell and Bagley can easily close Kleber if Doncic swings the ball in his direction.

Luka Doncic passes to Dorian Finney-Smith https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2a/c5/luka-doncic-pass-1jpg_qv173ip8oz5n1jfd09dcyji4k.jpg?t=-1268570689,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The only pass that the defense will give a player in this type of double team is the deep jump across the court because there is usually enough time to recover. Unfortunately for the Kings, that player is a damn sorcerer.

Doncic sees the opening and throws a dart with one hand to the opposite corner. Time is released perfectly while Hield plants his feet in the middle of the road. The trajectory is high enough to avoid extended arms, but low enough to ensure that Hield has basically zero chances of disturbing Dorian Finney-Smith.

Luka Doncic passes to Dorian Finney-Smith https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/ab/luka-doncic-pass-2jpg_1peo4vp2kx1rr1l8bofzeksomw.jpg?t=-1268549705,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



And bum. The ball falls directly into Finney-Smith's shot pocket, and all Hield can do is hit it without being able to do anything while throwing.

Luka Doncic passes to Dorian Finney-Smith https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/59/ae/luka-doncic-pass-3jpg_y8fq3lzzmr2j1pvzzvbsrc9rr.jpg?t=-1268526625,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Too late: put another three points on the board. At least you tried.

If this whole sequence was not ridiculous enough for you, the repetitions also showed that Doncic barely looked at his target before throwing the ball across the court.

Doncic is on a short list of players who have the ability (and audacity) to make this pass. Even very helpful men like Chris Paul and Trae Young are probably out of that group because of their size.

With 6-7, Doncic can inspect the defense and maneuver around the defenders. His creativity and anticipation opens paths that simply do not exist for most guards.

Put everything together, and it's no surprise that Doncic leads the best offense in the league. Everything is a little easier when you have a basketball expert who runs the operation.