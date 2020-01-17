Ammika Harris kindly responds to Hater by calling her "average,quot; by looking and insisting that Chris Brown "can do much better,quot; than she does!

%MINIFYHTML4a2bc7f46efeeca97985df9e2422202c11% %MINIFYHTML4a2bc7f46efeeca97985df9e2422202c12%

No one can deny that Chris Brown's second baby mom, Ammika Harris is a really beautiful woman, right? Well, it turns out that they can!

An enemy went to the comments section of a new photo that the aspiring model posted on her Instagram just to call her "average."

Not only that, but they also insisted that Chris could definitely do much better than her!

‘CB can do much better 🙄 She is average in every way, escribió the person wrote.

Soon, hundreds of fans responded to the unnecessarily bad and negative comment, calling the person for not even having their own photos on Instagram and still criticizing someone's appearance.

Many users couldn't even understand that someone could look at the beautiful picture of the first-time mother and not think that Ammika is absolutely stunning!

In addition, she also applauded the troll, in the least conflictive and sweetest way possible given the circumstances!

His answer was a simple red heart emoji! That has to be the maximum representation of the saying: "Kill them with kindness!"

Since it was confirmed that she and Chris had really welcomed a baby, Ammika has been receiving a lot of attention, something negative!

That said, this hate message comes after a user also criticized their relationship with their child's father.

Thinking Illusions but that is not the case. He loves her because she is Aeko's mother's baby, but he is not in love with her, a big difference. They are not a happy family, since they are parents and do their best to have a healthy relationship in the best interest of Aeko, "said the comment.

"I'm glad you know our business better than us," Ammika responded at the time, echoing hundreds of similar comments on the issue of his supporters who made sure to defend it.



