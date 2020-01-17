New UC Riverside research shows soybean oil not only leads to obesity and diabetes, but could also affect neurological conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, and depression.Used for fast food frying, added to packaged foods, and fed to livestoc…
%%
America’s most widely consumed oil causes genetic changes in the brain: Soybean oil linked to metabolic and neurological changes in mice
New UC Riverside research shows soybean oil not only leads to obesity and diabetes, but could also affect neurological conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, and depression.Used for fast food frying, added to packaged foods, and fed to livestoc…