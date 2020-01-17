Alyssa Nakken of the Giants becomes the first coach in the history of the MLB

The Giants announced Thursday the hiring of Alyssa Nakken to their staff of 13 MLB coaches. She becomes the first female coach at the level of the big leagues.

Nakken previously had responsibilities in the development, production and direction of health and wellness initiatives and events, according to the team. He will now be responsible for helping to maintain a positive clubhouse culture that focuses on high performance.

Nakken, who has been with the organization since 2014, will travel with the team and work together with fellow quality control assistant Mark Hallberg, whose hiring was also announced on Thursday.

San Francisco has undergone significant organizational change in recent years, with Farhan Zaidi assuming baseball operations the offseason and Gabe Kapler replacing retired captain Bruce Bochy this offseason.

The Giants also lost the usual ace Madison Bumgarner by free agency. Bumgarner signed a five-year, $ 85 million contract with the Diamondbacks.