All photos of Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday party in Bollywood

The lyricist Ace Javed Akhtar turns 75 today and to celebrate his great day, his wife Shabana Azmi launched a party last night. The theme of the party was Bollywood characters and celebrities appeared with an impressive appearance to keep it. Our lenses broke Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Boney Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Manish Malhotra, Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Sunita Kapoor , Urmila Matondkar, Divya Dutta, Satish Kaushik and many other celebrities at the party.

Outside the lot, our favorite Bollywood themed looks were definitely Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, who wore pretty elegant and adorable outfits with red and white polka dots. We should also mention that Farhan Akhtar dressed as Don Amitabh Bachchan also killed him with his gaze at the party. Check out the full gallery below.