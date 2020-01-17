Ali Khamenei from Iran will give Friday prayer sermon in the midst of the crisis | News

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will deliver a sermon on Friday in Tehran for the first time in almost eight years, while the Islamic Republic faces the consequences of the selective assassination of its top general in a US air strike and anger popular after him. accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

The last time Khamenei conducted Friday prayers at the Mosalla Mosque in Tehran was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the country's revolution.

Plus:

"The Iranian nation will once again demonstrate its unity and magnificence," Tehran Prayers headquarters said Wednesday in a statement, quoted by Iranian state media.

Khamenei He has held the highest position in the country since 1989 and has the final say in all important decisions. The 80-year-old leader cried openly at the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, who died in a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3, and promised "severe reprisals."

On January 8, Iran launched a series of missile attacks against facilities that house US forces in Iraq. At least 11 US soldiers were injured in the attacks, according to a statement issued Thursday by the United States Central Command. The attacks also caused significant material damage.

While the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was preparing for a US counterattack that never arrived, it mistakenly shot down a passenger plane shortly after taking off from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 people on board.

The plane had been traveling to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and was primarily carrying Iranian and Canadian passengers.

The authorities hid their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming the accident for a technical problem. His admission of responsibility triggered days of street protests in towns and cities of Iran that security forces dispersed with real ammunition and tear gas.

& # 39; Families want answers & # 39;

The Canadian Foreign Minister on Thursday promised to pressure Tehran to get answers about the tragedy.

"Families want answers, the international community wants answers, the world is waiting for answers and we will not rest until we get them," Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a meeting in London.

Champagne spoke after talks with his counterparts in countries whose citizens were among the people killed when the plane was hit.

Later, in a joint statement, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Great Britain issued a five-point plan for cooperation with Iran.

He called for "full and unhindered access,quot; for foreign officials to Iran and within Iran, and "a thorough, independent and transparent international investigation."

Iran should "assume full responsibility for the demolition of flight PS752 and (recognize) its duties towards the families of the victims and other parties, including compensation," the statement said.

A failed agreement

Tensions between Iran and the US UU. They have steadily increased since President Donald Trump withdrew to the US. UU. From Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with the world powers, it had imposed restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Since then, the White House has once again imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including its vital oil and gas industry, leading the country's economy to a deeper crisis. Sporadic protests broke out last year after the government raised the price of fuel in a surprise announcement. Human rights groups have said that hundreds of people were killed when security forces took strong action against the demonstrations, while Tehran rejected death figures provided by the groups as inaccurate.

Trump has openly encouraged protesters, even tweeting in Farsi.

After Soleimani was killed, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by the limitations of the nuclear agreement.

European countries that have been trying to save the agreement responded earlier this week by invoking a dispute mechanism in the agreement that could result in even more sanctions.

However, on Thursday, Rouhani said Iran was "enriching more uranium,quot; than it was before the conclusion of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Meanwhile, Germany confirmed a Washington Post report that said the United States had threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on European car imports if EU governments continued to support the nuclear agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused European parties of having "sold,quot; the agreement to avoid US trade reprisals, and said Trump was once again behaving like a "high school bully."