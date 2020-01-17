Home Entertainment Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan got together

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan got together

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
30
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan form a powerful couple in Bollywood. The couple has been blessed with a pretty girl, Aaradhya, and they often take them on vacations, events and family outings together. Aishwarya and Abhishek always strive to find time for the family and that is something that their fans absolutely adore from them, apart from anything else.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was photographed this afternoon with her little boy when they left a popular restaurant in the city.

Aishwarya looked elegant as always with a totally black appearance, while Aaradhya cheerfully greeted the parents before getting into the car with his mother. Check out his latest photos below.


