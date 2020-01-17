Actor Derek Fowlds passed away after fighting pneumonia

%MINIFYHTML6767047afd5105dcf2ff3a61bed49c9911% %MINIFYHTML6767047afd5105dcf2ff3a61bed49c9912%

The "Yes Minister" actor died at age 82 while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in his native country, England, after a brief battle with pneumonia.

Actor Derek Fowlds He has died at the age of 82.

The British star, best known for her role as Bernard Woolley in political comedies of the 1980s "Yes minister Y "Yes prime minister", he died at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, England, on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the morning, after a brief battle against pneumonia.

He also played Mr. Derek in the children's television favorite "The basil brush show"from 1969 to 1973, and appeared in the drama series of the British police"Heartbeat"as Sergeant Oscar Blaketon for 18 years, before leaving the role in 2010.

"He was the most beloved man for all who knew him, never had a bad word to say about anyone and was very respected, adored by everyone," said his assistant Helen Bennett.

"You could not have met a friendlier person, he was a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly."

Fowlds was previously married to Wendy Tory from 1963 to 1973, and "Blue peter"presenter and dancer Lesley Judd from 1974 to 1978. He is survived by his children Jamie and actor Jeremy.