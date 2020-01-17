According to reports, "Bad Boys 4,quot; is already in development while the last installment is released

# Roommates, if they are getting sad because the final movie of the franchise "Bad Boys,quot; has just premiered, well, they are lucky because, reportedly, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will return for another round.

It's been 17 years since we last saw Martin Lawrence and Will Smith take on the roles of their popular characters Marcus Barnett and Mike Lowry from the classic comedy movies of friends in the "Bad Boys,quot; franchise. The third film recently released in the franchise, "Bad Boys For Life,quot;, has just hit theaters, but although it is supposedly the last film in the arsenal of "Bad Boys," things have now changed.

@HollywoodReporter reveals exclusively that "Bad Boys 4,quot; is already in development … and Martin and Will are back on board! Not only do the two return, but the movie is expected not to have the same wait time between movies. "Bad Boys For Life,quot; has received excellent reviews from critics and audiences alike, so it is not surprising that a fourth film has received a green light.

One of the reasons why it took almost 20 years for the third film to go into production, is because the project changed writers, directors and budget costs continued to increase. However, apparently everything went perfectly at the end, so perfect that fans can prepare to travel with Martin and Will once again. Chris Bremner, who worked on "Bad Boys For Life," is ready to write the script for the next fourth movie.

The original "Bad Boys,quot; were released in 1995 and became an instant hit among fans and critics, as it was launched when Martin Lawrence and Will Smith starred in two of the best television shows at the time: "Martin,quot; of FOX and NBC "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,quot;. The sequel came in 2003 and was an even bigger financial success than the first movie.

We can't wait for this!

Roommates, what do you think about this?