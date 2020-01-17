A week with Beef, part three: how a great week revived Andrew Johnston's fortune | Golf news

"Shooting 62 on the last day of a Rolex Series event was a great relief to me knowing that I could still shoot a low one and that my game had not completely disappeared,quot;





Andrew Johnston returned to competitive action at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Andrew Johnston believes that his performance at last year's Scottish Open revived his confidence, and possibly his career, as his goal was to ease the pressure in an attempt to improve results.

But the great revelation at the Renaissance Club came after his sensational final round 62, when he revealed in an emotionally charged interview with Sky Sports how he had to work hard to overcome the struggles with his mental health.

There were signs in the middle of the 2018 season that everything was not right with Beef when he retired from the French Open due to "personal reasons,quot;, while his form was also suffering when an alarming decline in the world rankings began.

Johnston missed the last events of the 2019 European Circuit season

When Johnston missed the cut at the Irish Open last year, his classification had plummeted to 337, but only a week later in Scotland, his impressive charge on the last day earned him a tie in fourth place, his first top 10 of 2019, as well as booking a place in the country at The 148th Open the following week.

Upon his arrival at Royal Portrush, much of the attention was focused on his open and honest discussion with Tim Barter, who is sure he needed to get out of his chest to rediscover the meat that fans know and adore.

Reflecting on his senior year during an interview to announce his new partnership with PUMA Golf, Johnston said: "I have always had such an incredible relationship with fans and crowds, so I can never be grateful enough, since it has been incredible .

"In recent years, I don't think it was really myself and I almost wanted to avoid interaction, while more recently it was great. Back in Wentworth I was walking and telling some jokes here and there." I came home that week and thought & # 39; you know what? That was pretty good & # 39; ".

Johnston's battle to contain his emotions was evident, as he reflected not only on his mental health struggles, but also on a resurgence in the way he feared it would never happen. And the relief was far reaching.

"It was an important day because I hadn't played well for a while and going out and throwing nine under one Sunday and going up in the standings at a Rolex Series event was great," he added. "It was a great relief for me to know that I could still shoot a low shot and that my game had not completely disappeared."

Johnston's last victory came at the 2016 Spanish Open

"It's funny, I looked back at a photo of when I started with (his coach) Hugh Marr just before the British Masters in 2018 and I compared it to a photo he took in Italy in October. He sent me both and showed where my swing changed. and how much it improved over the past year. I was like & # 39; wow & # 39 ;.

"Looking at things like that and having a good week in Scotland, it makes you think & # 39; well, can I do it again? & # 39; and then I had a very good weekend in Sweden and I said & # 39; let's do it again & # 39; and I was building that trust again without pressing me to do it again … if that makes sense!

"That's where my game started to change before, where it started going downhill, because I thought & # 39; well, I can win a tournament, so I have to win again & # 39; however, you are never guaranteed to win Again and it's not easy, because there are so many good players and so many variables that can happen.

"Sometimes you can leave the field thinking that you have not played well that week but that you have finished in the first five, then other weeks you may feel that you have played so well and finish 30. That is just golf, so take that pressure off the results only allows you to go out and play and have fun. "

Beef attributes much of his change to following the popular trend of hiring a sports psychologist, a movement that paid large dividends as it reduced his stress levels and resulted in a series of greatly improved results.

"I began to learn what I needed to focus better on golf. In recent years, I would say that I was putting too much pressure on myself and trying too hard, instead of concentrating on going out and playing and not worrying about the results as much.

Johnston became a father for the first time in December

"I would be stressed by making a cut or not finishing high enough in a tournament and what people would think and things like that. By understanding that and learning about me, that really helped and I could really see that in the second half of the last year.

"In the past, I even found it quite difficult to play in Wentworth because of the crowd and I always pressed myself there, while last year it was one of the first times I walked and had a lot of fun in that event with the crowds

"I felt it was 2016 again! I was talking to people, talking to children and there was no pressure on me, which was lovely. I think learning is the way to go. Don't be fooled if I look like I'm getting in here or there, because I'm still putting the job and you can see the results. "

