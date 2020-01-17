A retrospective look at the craziest things that happen at the SAG Awards

Many things can happen at the SAG Awards.

While it is considered one of the tame ceremonies of the annual Hollywood awards season, over the years, the SAG Awards have been the place of some truly unforgettable and unexpected moments.

Take as an example, Winona Ryderwho during Strange things co-star David HarborThe acceptance speech of the outstanding performance of the show of a set in a dramatic series, made enough facial expressions to keep people talking and making memes the next day.

Or there was Morgan Freeman, who during his acceptance speech for the Life Achievement Prize, noted the anatomy of the trophy characteristic of the awards program before concluding his remarkably short speech.

A few years before Cate Blanchett He made many people blush after being too skilled with the statue during his acceptance speech.