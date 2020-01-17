A retrospective look at the craziest things that happen at the SAG Awards

Many things can happen at the SAG Awards.
While it is considered one of the tame ceremonies of the annual Hollywood awards season, over the years, the SAG Awards have been the place of some truly unforgettable and unexpected moments.
Take as an example, Winona Ryderwho during Strange things co-star David HarborThe acceptance speech of the outstanding performance of the show of a set in a dramatic series, made enough facial expressions to keep people talking and making memes the next day.
Or there was Morgan Freeman, who during his acceptance speech for the Life Achievement Prize, noted the anatomy of the trophy characteristic of the awards program before concluding his remarkably short speech.
A few years before Cate Blanchett He made many people blush after being too skilled with the statue during his acceptance speech.
As we said, unforgettable, in fact. And now, with the SAG 2020 AwardsJust a few days away, who knows what surprises the 26th ceremony will have in the store.
As the countdown to Sunday's show comes to an end, relive the craziest moments of the show with the gallery of E! Then.
Double victory
The actor made history in the SAG Awards 2016 when he won not one but two statues, becoming the first man and the first black person to do so. Elba won the Best Male Actor Award in a supporting role in a movie for Beasts of no nation and best male actor in a television movie or miniseries for Luther
Comfort is key
In 2016, iconic comedian and honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award Carol Burnett He put his best foot forward and went out on the red carpet with a green skirt and a jacket combined with a black top with beads. While most of the photos showed their black shoes at the event, a photograph captured her with a pair of gray UGG shoes. Now, that is a red carpet trend that we can all support.
Starting something
In 2018 Morgan Freeman He accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award by putting on a baseball cap and made a very astute observation during his speech. "I wasn't going to do this, but I'll tell you what's wrong with this statue," he said. "It works from the back. From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."
Two lives of achievements
Carrie fisher introduced his mother Debbie Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the SAG Awards 2015 and the two made fun of each other during the key moment. While talking about his role in Singing in the rainReynolds said: "Some of you may not remember this, but I had a bun. On the back of my head, I had a big bun, an ugly bun. I had warned my daughter Carrie, who had just received a portion of an image, princess Leia in Star Wars, and I said, "Carrie, beware of weird hairstyles." Fortunately, George gave him two buns. Thank you, George. "The mother and daughter died a day apart in 2016.
Meryl Streep to the rescue
In the 2017 SAG Awards, Meryl streep helped La La Land star Ryan Gosling He adjusted his bow tie, and at the same time made people all over the world very jealous.
Winona Ryder winning expressions
In 2017 Strange things He won the prize for the best performance of a set in a dramatic series. How David Harbor delivered a passionate speech, Winona RyderThe resulting facial expressions quickly became the star of the show. Later, Harbor praised the expressive Ryder and called the resulting memes about his "epic."
Get practical
This is one of those moments when words are not enough to explain. All we can say is that Cate Blanchett He became remarkably practical with his statue in 2014 after winning for his role in Jasmine Blue.
Political fashion statement
Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne He made a very clear political statement at the 2017 awards. His signage and body art made reference to the president Donald TrumpThe ban that prohibited people from predominantly Muslim countries from visiting the US UU. He instituted the Executive Order on January 27, 2017, one week after his inauguration. The SAG awards were on January 29.
