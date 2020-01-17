A panel of 12 jurors has been selected

WENN / Dave Bedrosian

The rape and sexual assault trial in New York of the producer in disgrace is expected to last until the beginning of March with opening statements that will be delivered on Wednesday, January 22.

The fate of Harvey Weinstein in his trial for rape and sexual assault in New York will be in the hands of seven male and five female jurors.

Of the 12 people selected to be part of the jury, there are six white men, two white women, a black man, two black women and an Afro-Latin woman.

Three substitutes, a black woman, a Latin woman and a white man, also finished on Friday (January 17) after a long process, which originally began on January 7 and introduced the model Gigi Hadid among the possible jurors eventually dismissed.

Opening statements will be delivered on Wednesday and the trial is expected to last until early March.

The dishonored mogul of the film pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to alleged incidents with two separated women in 2006 and 2013. He maintains that all sexual contact was agreed upon.

Weinstein's lawyers are still waiting for the case to be withdrawn from Manhattan after filing a motion with the appeals court officials this week. Arguing his case on Thursday, defense attorney Arthur Aidala insisted that the 67-year-old judge's right to a fair trial was at stake due to intense publicity and the constant presence of protesters attacking Weinstein outside the courthouse, which he said He had turned the proceedings into a "media and entertainment circus."

A decision on the application will not be made until January 21, the day before the official start of the trial.

If convicted, Weinstein faces life behind bars.