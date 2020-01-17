A common charger for all phones? The European Union is in the case

LONDON – The European Union wants to facilitate the charging of your cell phone and other devices.

This week, members of the European Parliament held a hearing on a measure to require smartphone manufacturers to produce a common charger for all mobile and portable devices sold in the region, including tablets, electronic readers and digital cameras.

The goal: no more frustration when borrowing a friend's charger just to discover that it has a Lightning connector when you need a USB-C.

The proposal has been promoted not only for convenience, but also as a way to reduce electronic waste. It is estimated that shippers produce more than 51,000 metric tons of waste annually in the European Union.

"We are drowning in an ocean of electronic waste," said Roza Thun, a member of Poland's European Parliament. "Demand grows and with it the waste and exploitation of natural resources."