A common charger for all phones? The European Union is in the case

LONDON – The European Union wants to facilitate the charging of your cell phone and other devices.
This week, members of the European Parliament held a hearing on a measure to require smartphone manufacturers to produce a common charger for all mobile and portable devices sold in the region, including tablets, electronic readers and digital cameras.
The goal: no more frustration when borrowing a friend's charger just to discover that it has a Lightning connector when you need a USB-C.
The proposal has been promoted not only for convenience, but also as a way to reduce electronic waste. It is estimated that shippers produce more than 51,000 metric tons of waste annually in the European Union.
"We are drowning in an ocean of electronic waste," said Roza Thun, a member of Poland's European Parliament. "Demand grows and with it the waste and exploitation of natural resources."
Authorities also say that a common type of charger would reduce the cost of consumers because the devices could be sold without a dedicated charger.
This is not the first time that the European Union addresses this issue. This week's effort was the third attempt to untangle the charging devices in more than a decade.
In 2009, when there were more than 30 different chargers in the market, the European Commission, the executive arm of the block, reached a voluntary agreement with industry giants such as Apple, Samsung and Nokia, among others, to introduce a phone charger intelligent that will adapt to all models. .
But the agreement expired in 2014, and device manufacturers separated.
Lawmakers introduced a similar effort to restore a voluntary standard for a single charging port for all smartphones. But that initiative was never adopted, in part because it could not guarantee interoperability between devices such as speakers and keyboards with smartphones.
There are now three main types of charging plugs, according to the European Consumer Organization, which supports the effort to standardize the chargers: USB 2.0 Micro B, USB-C and Apple & # 39; s Lightning.
Apple previously opposed the European Union proposal. A year ago, the company argued that a single standard would "freeze innovation instead of encouraging it." A new charger standard would make current chargers obsolete, he added, which is "bad for the environment and unnecessarily harmful for customers."
At Monday’s hearing, members of the European Parliament lamented the failure to legislate a universal charger, raising environmental concerns and blaming the industry for thwarting the measures.
Others pointed out the possible cost benefits of a common charger standard.
"This would allow consumers to get a better deal and reduce waste at the same time," said Dita Charanzova of the Czech Republic.
The European Commission plans to publish a study in the coming weeks to deliberate on the next legislative steps.
But device manufacturers can decide the problem before legislators. Each year, a growing number of phones reach the market with another option: wireless charging.