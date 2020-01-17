50 Cent does not appreciate the thirst trap of his girlfriend Cuban Link

%MINIFYHTMLd940d38b2b4afdbd0e6db6886891ce2c11% %MINIFYHTMLd940d38b2b4afdbd0e6db6886891ce2c12%

50 cents He is not a fan of the latest video of his girlfriend's Instagram trap. The "Power"The star / creator makes sure that her boyfriend Cuban Link (Jamira Haines) knows her feelings while expressing it in the comments section of her post.

The mentioned clip showed her showing her amazing abs in her shorts. "… I urinated in the gym today … or maybe the gym killed me … but otherwise I won! #laundrydaydontmindthebed," he wrote in the caption on Wednesday, January 15.

"Body of a Goddess," said one of his followers, while another person called the Boomerang clip a "motivation." A fan added: "Damn it, can you be my personal trainer? I have one, but damn, I'd love to have your body."

Although most people left effusive comments, one person in particular did not appreciate the publication. "I just landed. Now, why do you have to be doing this **, you send this to my phone, not to Instagram," Fiddy said jokingly. "What the hell?"

This also closes the rumors that the couple has separated. The speculation arose from the recent cryptic publications of the fitness model. One of his last quotes allegedly talked about becoming a "new" woman, while in many other publications, he reportedly talked about losing "material things."

Also, in the past, the couple flirted and talked frequently on Instagram, but it's been a while since they jumped into the comments section of each other's posts. However, Cuban still showed his support for Fif, who is nominated to direct a drama series for an episode of "Power," on Thursday, January 16. "You already won #imsoexcitedforhim #youdoingthedamnthingboo #gratulations," he wrote in the caption. .

Fif and Cuban made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Season 6 of "Power" in August 2019. The beauty of the raven gained a lot of attention at that time, and reportedly, the "50s girlfriend "it became one of Google’s highest performing search terms that night.