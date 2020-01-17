& # 39; Watchmen & # 39; you probably won't receive a season 2 when the show's creator retires

Sad news for the popular HBO series, Watchmen, as the network has revealed that "probably,quot; there won't be a second season after the show's creator moved away from the show.

"It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in any way," HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today.

The "Damon,quot; referred to is Damon Lindelof, creator of the series, who also created the program, Lost, that many felt dragged for too long. You do not want to repeat the error.

"I have already moved through the parable of having an immense amount of success, and I was terrified that people would say: & # 39; You're just a fraud & # 39; and then it happened," Lindelof told The Post in October. "That is what I am struggling with. There is not a great deal of success that I can achieve when I suddenly wake up in the morning and say:" I am really amazing ". It just won't happen. "