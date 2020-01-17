& # 39; Watchmen & # 39; you probably won't receive a season 2 when the show's creator retires

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Sad news for the popular HBO series, Watchmen, as the network has revealed that "probably,quot; there won't be a second season after the show's creator moved away from the show.

"It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in any way," HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told USA Today.

The "Damon,quot; referred to is Damon Lindelof, creator of the series, who also created the program, Lost, that many felt dragged for too long. You do not want to repeat the error.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here